SIMS, Cynthia Bernice On Jan. 5, 1959, Cynthia Bernice Sims was born to Mozelle Bradfield Jenkins and Elijah "Lige" Sims, II. Raised on the southside of Atlanta, Cynthia was a lifelong member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Ben Hill, GA. She accepted Christ into her heart as a member of this church, which was founded by her family members several generations prior, and which she attended faithfully for her entire life. Cynthia's formative years and social connections were greatly influenced by the St. John Community Choir in Fairburn, of which she was a member as a young woman. Growing up in Fairburn, Cynthia was part of a tight knit community, it was the kind of place where everyone had a nickname and the Georgia summers were filled with family and friends who stayed up well past dark, while kids played and adults sat on the front porch to talk and share company. She matriculated from Campbell High School in Fairburn. In 1974, Cynthia became a mother to her son Fernando and in 1985 she welcomed another son, Jereme. Cynthia's love for her children, and grandchildren, Cameron (Cambo) and Brooke (Sweetpea), knew no bounds. Cynthia worked her primary career with Fulton County School System, mostly at College Park Elementary School, where she managed the school cafeteria. She was known and held in high esteem by her co-workers, many of whom became close friends. In some ways, Cynthia's professional life mirrored those of her parents. While Ms. Mozelle also worked for the school system's food service department, Cynthia's father Elijah "Lige" Sims, II owned and operated a funeral home. After retirement in the early 2000s, Cynthia relished both working at the funeral home, inspired and named after her father, and being a grandmother to her grandkids. Cynthia savored the good times with her family and friends, she enjoyed simple everyday moments, those that make up the sweetest parts of life if you do it right. The highlight reel of her life would run scenes of: having picnics and watching her boys play sports at Duncan Park, so many family holidays filled with good menus, Sunday dinners at her momma's house, time spent with her girlfriends, the sweet faces of her grandbabies when they were first born. What most will remember about Cyn is how her gentle and easy-going presence was a comfort, and how she always did what she could to help take care of others. Maybe this was a daily or weekly phone call, or maybe it took the form of helping to fill a need or lifting another up. On May 10, 2020, Cynthia transitioned to her eternal life. While the social climate of a global pandemic limited who surrounded her, she was not alone. Her faith and the spirit of those she was most familiar with comforted her as she went Home. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Hindsman. She is survived by her sons, Fernando (Lydia) and Jereme Sims, grandchildren, Cameron and Brooke Sims, siblings Mary Joan Bradfield Harris (Terry), John Thornton (Janet), Judy Cantrell, Aubrey Jenkins and Elijah Sims III (Nita), aunts, Annette Bradfield, Jeannette Cleveland and Gladys Bradfield and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As part of the legacy she leaves, services will be held at F. L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, GA, 30344 on Saturday, May 16, at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020