|
|
SANDERS, Cyprian Paul Celebration of Life for Mr. Cyprian Paul Sanders will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Center Hill Baptist Church. 1304 Northwest Drive, Atlanta. Pastor Waymon A. Martin. Rev. Regena Glenn-Caldwell officiating/eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Cherishing his memory, mother, Kathleen J. Cosper; father, Ernest Paul (Liss) Sanders; sister, Cheyenne Sanders; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will assemble at residence 12:00 noon. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12-9 p.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019