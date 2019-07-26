Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Center Hill Baptist Church
1304 Northwest Drive
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Cyprian SANDERS Obituary
SANDERS, Cyprian Paul Celebration of Life for Mr. Cyprian Paul Sanders will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Center Hill Baptist Church. 1304 Northwest Drive, Atlanta. Pastor Waymon A. Martin. Rev. Regena Glenn-Caldwell officiating/eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Cherishing his memory, mother, Kathleen J. Cosper; father, Ernest Paul (Liss) Sanders; sister, Cheyenne Sanders; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will assemble at residence 12:00 noon. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12-9 p.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
