JOHNSON, Cyrus Harper Cyrus Harper Johnson was born in Atlanta on May 18, 1965. He was raised in Sandy Springs and developed life long friends. Cy was a gifted athlete and played football at Woodward Academy and Georgia Southern under Erk Russell. In 1985, Cy started Cyclone Land Development, a heavy grading and pipeline company. He married his wife and best friend, Catherine in 1993. They raised two boys, Garrison and Wyatt, in Marietta. Cy's love for the Lord, his family, friends, sons' friends, company, the outdoors, hunting and fishing will never be forgotten. Cy battled Polycystic Kidney disease, yet passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from an aggressive pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons, Garrison and Wyatt; mother, Meredith Woods Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Deane and Erika Johnson; sister, Jenny Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. Cy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Morris Johnson. Funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church located at 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068 at 11 am this Saturday, May 4th, with a reception to follow. Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers. Polycystic Kidney Disease https://pkdcure.org/tribute-donation/ Right from the Heart Ministries https://rightfromtheheart.org/donate/ Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019