RUTHERFORD, D. Kirby D. Kirby Rutherford passed away on April 30th, 2019, after a long fight with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and more recent news of prostate cancer. Kirby was born March 10th 1945 in Atlanta, GA as the son of Richard Glenn Rutherford and Marinan Scott Rutherford of Clarkdale, GA. Kirby was the second oldest of six siblings. Kirby had two brothers, W. Scott (and Martha) Rutherford of Chapel Hill, NC and James Rutherford of Hiram, GA. Kirby had three sisters Glenna (and Jimmy) Kelly of Marietta, GA, Nan (and Andy) Mays of Mableton, GA, Elizabeth (and Joey) Terrell of Marietta, GA. The family will receive visitors Sunday May 5th, from 11am-1pm then there will be a private family service from 1-2 pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs to celebrate his life. Kirby graduated from Atlanta's Marist School in 1963 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia (UGA) in 1967. While at UGA, Kirby was active in fraternal life as a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, Vice President of Interfraternity Council, GridIron, and Iron Horsemen. At UGA, Kirby met his future wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Mounts, while on a blind date - a day trip to Toccoa Falls just outside of Toccoa, GA. Upon graduating, after a nudge from the legendary Dean Tate, Kirby begin his professional career as a retail banker, joining C&S Bank in Athens, GA. Early in his banking career, Kirby enlisted and served with GA's National Guard, employed as a radar technician as part of a flight crew of the OV-1 Mohawk. While working for C&S, Kirby and his family moved throughout the State of GA and even included a brief assignment in Kingston, Jamaica overseeing a small-banking subsidiary. At each of his stops, Kirby made lifelong friends and integrated himself into the community in numerous capacities, largely focusing on economic and civic duties. In 1992, as bank consolidation peaked (and C&S quickly became NationsBank), Kirby and his family found their way back to where it started - Toccoa, GA. In Toccoa, Kirby continued his banking career as President & CEO of The Bank of Toccoa, retiring in 2006, a few years after its sale to First Citizens Bank (South Carolina). In addition to banker and father, Kirby was an avid sports fan; however, no sport could quite match his love of UGA Football. In addition to sports, Kirby loved trout fishing in the Appalachian Mountains, news, and politics. Kirby is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marinan, and his wife, Beth. He is survived by his children, Allison (and Shawn) Luton of Atlanta, GA; Patrick (and Amanda) Rutherford of Atlanta, GA; Rebecca (and Chris) Briggs of Sugar Hill, GA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html or by mail: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to The ALS Association of Georgia http://webga.alsa.org/site/PageNavigator/GA_7_donate.html or by mail: The ALS Association Georgia Chapter 5881 Glenridge Dr. Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019