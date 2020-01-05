Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Decatur First United Methodist Church
Daire Ingalls Miller Obituary
MILLER, Daire Ingalls Daire Ingalls Miller of Decatur, GA passed away on January 1, 2020. Daire is survived by her son, John Foster (Jeff) Miller, her daughter-in-law, Heather, her grandchildren, Audrey Daire and Joshua Minsuk, and her brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Betsy Ingalls. Born November 3, 1954 in Jackson, Mississippi, Daire moved to Decatur with her family in 1959 and resided there until her death. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1972 and attended the University of Mississippi and University of Georgia. She began her professional career as a Special Education teacher in DeKalb County Schools for 9 years before working as a clerk for DeKalb County Superior Courts for 25 years. Daire was a faithful member of Decatur First United Methodist Church for 61 years, and actively participated in the church in numerous roles throughout her life, including as a member of the Ichthus Class, a youth Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School, UMW circle, and Appalachian Service Project leader. Daire also had a lifelong passion for drama and music, and took roles in several church drama productions, including The Music Man, The Sound of Music, The Odd Couple, and Godspell, and sang in her beloved church choir for over 41 years. Memorials to Daire may be made to Decatur First United Methodist Church. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Decatur First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020
