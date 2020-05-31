WYNGARDEN, Dale Howard Dale Wyngarden, 88, passed away peacefully in his home in Atlanta on May 21, 2020. Born in Holland, Michigan on January 1, 1932 in the depth of the great depression and six years younger than his next closest sibling, Dale used to joke that he wasn't exactly planned. Looking for work as a butcher, his father moved the family to Florida, where they put down roots. Dale graduated from Clearwater High School, graduated from Florida State, and started work at IBM in Miami in 1956. He had an illustrious career of more than 30 years with IBM, managing divisions engaged in computer marketing throughout the eastern US, and eventually settling in Atlanta in 1970. After retiring from IBM, Dale devoted time to his hobbies of painting and woodworking. There are many homes throughout Atlanta and elsewhere that display his fine crafts today. He also cared tremendously for his family, including his wife Barbara Musselman from Fort Lauderdale, and their three children. He nobly cared for Barbara during her battle with cancer, which she lost in 1994. He was a devoted husband, father, mentor, and friend and will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Dale is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth Foster originally from Mississippi, who he married in 1997, as well as his daughter Betsy Henderson of Atlanta, daughter Nancy Womack of Atlanta, and son Steve Wyngarden of Leesburg, Virginia. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, step children, grandchildren, step grandchildren, and great grandchildren who are too numerous to name but all loved him greatly, appreciated his quick wit and practical advice, and know they were lucky to have him in their lives. Dale was adamant that there be only a small, family service. He even wanted this obituary to simply say "He's Gone," but we bent that rule. In lieu of flowers or any other gifts, contributions in Dale's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.