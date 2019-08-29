|
|
BOOTHE, Dallas Dallas Eugene Boothe, beloved husband, father, and papaw, passed away peacefully at his home in Dawsonville, GA on Sunday, August 25, surrounded by his children and grandbabies. He was 78 years old. Dallas was born on February 14, 1941, near the community of Cabin Creek, West Virginia to Ruby and Willis Boothe. From a young age, he was well-known for his mastery of the written and spoken word. After graduating high school at the age of 15, he spent numerous years as a newspaper reporter, editor, and bureau manager in several states, followed by decades as a speechwriter and communications manager with IBM. More than his professional skill and success, what truly defined Dallas was the positive and uplifting impact he had on nearly everyone he came across during his lifetime, his sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his wife, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother John, both of his parents, his young son Jamie, and his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Helen. He is survived by son Dallas Boothe II and his wife Cheryl; son John; daughter Karen Reed and her husband Bo; grandsons James, Jared, and Paul Staples and Ethan and Zachary Boothe; step-grandsons Davis, Brooks and Mason Reed; step-granddaughter Leslie Cade; great-grandson Silas Staples; brother Michael and wife Tina; sister Brenda Drake and husband CE; sister Betty Jo Wilson and husband Gene, as well as many extended family members and cherished lifelong friends. Services will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance at 1 PM, and services will be held at 3 PM. Burial will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to the . Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019