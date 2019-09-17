Services
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
World Harvest Church
320 Hardscrabble Rd.
Roswell, GA
Dallas Kepler Obituary
KEPLER, Dallas Our Beloved, Dallas Kepler, age 24, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Son of Tim (Linda) and Elizabeth Kepler and brother of Adam Kepler. Dallas graduated Mount Paran Christian School. Dallas' service will be held Sept. 21, at 2:00 PM at World Harvest Church 320 Hardscrabble Rd., Roswell GA. 30075. Celebration Of Life to follow the service at Loch Highland Subdivision Clubhouse: 4340 Loch Highland Pass, Roswell, GA. 30075
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019
