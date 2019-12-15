Services
ARNETT, Dan Anthony Dan Anthony Arnett, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on December 13, 2019. After serving in the US Air Force, Dan joined the Federal Aviation Administration in 1984 and relocated to Fayetteville. He retired from the FAA Atlanta Regional Office in 2011. He is survived by his wife Brenda Arnett; daughters, Lauren (Dan) Uyesugi and Alicia (Justin) Loadholt, and his 8 beloved grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Overton Chapel of Fayetteville First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
