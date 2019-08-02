|
BLUMENTHAL, Daniel Sender Daniel Sender Blumenthal, age 77, died in the home he loved on July 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Eleonore and Herman Blumenthal. Born on May 26, 1942 in Saint Louis, MO, he was reared in Kirkwood, MO. He is a graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio and the University of Chicago School of Medicine. He received a Master of Public Health from Emory University. He was board-certified in both pediatrics and preventive medicine. Although intending to practice as a pediatrician, his career took a major turn when he decided after his internship to serve as the first Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) physician in Lee County, AR where Dan and his wife, Janet M. Blumenthal, who preceded him in death in 1994, established the Lee County Cooperative Clinic in Marianna to provide medical care and other health services to the county's underserved population. This clinic, along with three satellite clinics, still operates today. After finishing his residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, he joined the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Then he joined the faculty in the pediatrics department at Emory University. Dan found his purpose in medicine when he joined Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM). He devoted almost 40 years teaching medical and other health professionals how to properly treat and care for disadvantaged underserved populations. He was unwavering in his commitment to empowering communities and worked tirelessly in local Atlantacommunities to bring quality healthcare services, research, and resources to some of the city's most impoverished areas. Although he retired from the medical school in 2014, he continued to work with MSM as Professor and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Community Health and Preventive Medicine until the final day of his life. In addition to his work at MSM, Dan served as amedical epidemiologist with the World Health Organization Smallpox Eradication Program in India and Somalia. He was also a consultant on medical education, the health officer for Fulton County, President of the Board of Regents of the American College of Preventive Medicine, and a scholar-in-residence at the Association of American Medical Colleges in Washington, D.C. Dan was most proud of the MSM Prevention Research Center, which was founded in 1998 under his leadership with a grant from CDC. This Center has implemented over $54 million in research and intervention projects. Through a community-academic partnership that he spearheaded with Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs) V, X, Y and Z, all in underserved areas of the city, the Center conducts prevention research, builds community coalitions, and creates resource sustainability with these residents. Dan had many interests outside of medicine. He loved music, especially classical, jazz, and rhythm and blues. In high school he joined a rock'n'roll band and continued to play the piano throughout his lifetime. About 10 years ago he began formally to study jazz piano under Penelope Williams and performed at the Canterbury Court on weekends and for family and friends at home and abroad. His greatest joy came earlier this year when he played at his son Jeffrey's wedding in Michigan in May and marriage celebration in California in July. Dan loved to travel and had visited over 60 countries for work or pleasure. He also had a lifelong love for skiing that he shared with his children, nieces and cousins and would make a yearly trip, including one earlier this year with his nieces, daughter, and wife. He had no idea how to retire and stayed active until his last day. Dan loved his children and family with a fierce but quiet passion. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Speers; their children Rebecca Blumenthal, Jeffrey Blumenthal and his wife Amelia Letvin, and Paul Gillan and his wife Catherine Lake; his siblings Frederic Blumenthal and his wife Patricia Powers, Edward Blumenthal and his wife, Flora Tobelem, and his sister Shana Blumenthal and her husband Nathan Schmittgens; his step-mother Margaret Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and so many friends that he considered as family. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on September 22, 2019 at 1 pm at the Morehouse School of Medicine, 720 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morehouse School of Medicine, Office of Advancement, 720 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310, and designated for the Daniel S. Blumenthal, MD, MPH Endowed Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019