CAPLAN, Daniel Dr. Daniel Caplan of Atlanta, Georgia died March 14, 2020, on Pi Day and his half birthday, after a short battle with mesothelioma (don't smoke!). He was a pioneer in pediatric gastroenterology, specializing in the study and treatment of patients with hepatic dysfunction, cystic fibrosis, and other GI disorders for fifty years. Dan was born in Winthrop, MA on September 14, 1937 to Goldie Pantel Caplan and Dr. Abraham Nathan Caplan. He attended Winthrop High School, Brandeis University, and earned his MD with honors from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1962. He held residencies at Boston City Hospital, Boston Floating Hospital, and Yale University School of Medicine. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Ft. McPherson during the Vietnam War. He went on built his storied career in pediatric gastroenterology at Emory University School of Medicine and Egleston Children's Hospital. A successful clinical researcher and respected teacher and mentor for many students and colleagues, Dr. C was the consummate physician,always treating his patients and their families with empathy, compassion, skill, and consideration. He touched the lives of his patients, many of whom he could help and make well and some whom he could lead to a peaceful death. And in return, he was embraced as forever part of their families. Outside of the countless hours he spent with his patients, he had a rich personal life, filled with many hobbies, interests, and passions. Dan was fun, fun-loving, and full of life. He was an epicurean, who loved wine, food, and restaurants. Atlanta restauranteurs, while devastated by the news of his passing, will finally be able to close on time. He was a Braves fanatic, and while he threatened to boycott after their move to Cobb County, he remained a loyal season ticket holder. He loved movies, roses, trash TV (Judge Judy!), books (especially history), and progressive politics. He was well known for his love of turtles, and his house is filled with turtles of all shapes, sizes, and forms, many gifted to him by patients, friends, and family. Dan was, above all, a "mensch," a prince among men. He will be greatly missed. Dan is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Connie Buchanan, his children Phyllis Caplan Heyburn, Lloyd Caplan,and Andy Caplan (Tammy) from his previous marriage to Ilene Koretz Kidd. He was predeceased by their son Richard Caplan. He leaves behind his brothers Hubert Caplan and Michael Caplan, grandchildren Lanier Heyburn (Jack), Connor Heyburn, and Gentry Caplan. He also leaves behind Bill, Chad, Christian, Nicholas, Harrison, Peyton, William, Patrick, and Andrew Hopper; Eric and Jill Burch; Cyrus and Aubrey Burroughs; and Shannon and Bradley Hunter. He is also survived by his 30-year-old turtle Shelley Salmonelli. For those who are unable to attend, services will be livestreamed at https://venue.streamspot.com/2f901f8f. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Advanced Practice Nurses, Inc. (www.CAPN.org) or Reaching Out Foundation, Inc. (www.reachingoutfoundation.org) Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2020