Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
The Farm at Flat Shoals
5470 High Shoals Road
Bishop, GA
View Map
CHEEK, Daniel George Daniel George Cheek, age 38, died on Thursday, January 31st in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Bailey, his children, Ila and Canning, his parents, Danny and Audrey, and his brother, Patrick. Daniel was a loving husband and father with an unrivaled passion for music. He was gentle, he was modest, and he was kind. Daniel was truly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Daniel was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, graduating from Athens Academy in 1999. He attended Furman University and obtained his law degree from Georgia State University. Daniel was an attorney with Drew Eckl & Farnham after starting his career with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 2:00 - 4:30 at The Farm at Flat Shoals, 5470 High Shoals Road, Bishop Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019
