Daniel Curtis
1958 - 2020
CURTIS, Daniel Phillip "Big D" Daniel Phillip Curtis, affectionally known as "Big. D." to family and friends, was born in 1958 on Labor Day weekend at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio. Ironically, he also died on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 while at work in his office at Lutz Pumps, Inc, where he served as CFO for the company. He was a devoted son, and rarely missed stopping by after work to sit out by the Chattahoochee and visit with his parents, Margaret and Dan Curtis, before leaving for his home in Smyrna. Dan spent the first fifteen years of his life in Southern California, before reluctantly moving with his family to Vinings. He graduated with honors from Campbell High School in Smyrna, and then attended and graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, a coed, business fraternity. He will be sorely missed by his parents and his surviving siblings and their spouses, David and Vicky Curtis, Anne and Jackson Harris, and Mike and Idetta Curtis, as well as his children, Daniel B.Curtis, Elizabeth and Mark Wilson, Ben Curtis, and his much loved step-daughters, Christina and Kathleen Atkinson. When he was not working, which was rare, Dan enjoyed traveling to Arizona with his parents, walking, hiking, hunting, fishing, planting and caring for flowers. His favorite places to visit both as a child and an adult were the Los Angeles County and State Arboretum in Arcadia, California as well as the Atlanta Botanicals Gardens. Due to the Pandemic, there will be no funeral, but family members will honor his wishes and gather at the river, which he loved. and preferred to be the final resting place for his ashes.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 12, 2020.
