DUDGEON, Daniel William Daniel William Dudgeon, 20, of Suwanee, Georgia passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Daniel was a mischievous, gifted, beautiful young man. Like so many with depression, he was a blessing, light, and great friend and comforter to so many. Yet he could not find that comfort for himself. Daniel was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Falcon fan, and his journey to organ donation touched thousands of people who followed his story. Daniel is survived by his parents, Michael and Lori Dudgeon of Suwanee, Georgia. Brothers, Brandon Dudgeon, and Matthew Dudgeon both of Atlanta, Georgia. Grandparents; Jim and Annette Dudgeon of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Buddy and Doris Wyatt of Nashville, Tennessee. Uncles and aunts, Brian and Carlye Dudgeon of Birmingham, Alabama; John and Carolyn Gillette of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and Bill and Paula Bryant of Huntsville, Alabama. Daniel also leaves behind seven cousins, Katie, Will, Maggie, Libby, Grant, John Brewer, and J.R. A private service will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM and will be live streamed. This information will be updated with the link to the live stream once it is available. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Donations in Daniel's honor can be made at the Depression Research fund found at https://www.rememberingdaniel.net/ Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020