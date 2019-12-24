|
FREED, Daniel Abraham Daniel Abraham Freed passed away on December 6, 2019, shortly before his 30th birthday. Born December 18, 1989 in Atlanta Georgia, Daniel was a lifelong ATLien and an avid Braves, Falcons and Thrashers fan. As a child and teenager, he played soccer, baseball and enjoyed video games and paintball. He attended and then worked at Camp Celo, a Quaker camp and farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. He loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, gardening, and growing bountiful crops of tomatoes, peppers, and various herbs. A lover of music, he could often be found listening to Beatles, Creedence, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Outkast or Atlanta hip-hop. Daniel was a caring and empathetic soul, a warm hearted and nurturing person. Daniel had an uncanny sense of humor and reveled in making people feel good about themselves. He was a lover of animals, an amazing older brother, and a wonderful and compassionate son and grandson. Daniel graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Psychology and attended the Paideia School from elementary to high school. He played baseball for the Paideia varsity team and sang in its chorus. Some of his favorite times were spent hiking on the Appalachian Trail and fishing offshore with his family on their boat. Daniel was a bar mitzvah, confirmation graduate, and madrichim at The Temple. Daniel is survived by his three sisters, Moriah, Abigail, and Lillian, his mother, Helen, his father Gary, his step-mother Rui, his grandparents Babette and Melvin Freed, and his two rescue dogs, Lola and Frazier. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a unique soul. Funeral services were held on December 20th at The Temple in Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019