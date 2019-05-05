FRY, Jr., Daniel Mahaffey Daniel Mahaffey Fry, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at Amicasa Hospice of Decatur, GA. Mr. Fry was born April 8, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Daniel Mahaffey Fry, Sr. and Jayne Walker Fry. Mr. Fry grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1966. He was inducted into the Westminster Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. He attended the University of Georgia and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, as well as the Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Beta Kappa academic societies, graduating with honors. It was at UGA that he turned his love of sports to playing rugby and after graduation, was a founding member of the Atlanta Old White Rugby Football Club in 1974. Mr. Fry, an innovator in the fitness industry, was an owner of the first Nautilus franchise in the southeast and a founder of General Recreation Corporation in 1971. He served as President of GRC for more than 40 years where he worked with many Atlanta sports teams, schools and universities, developers, hotel franchises and apartment complexes equipping their health club facilities. He is survived by one child, Martha Brooke Fry Grant, her husband, Johnathon Grant, and one grandchild, Ryan Ciaran Grant of Roswell, GA. Additional survivors include his brother, Carleton W. Fry, his wife, Debbie Deaton Fry, as well a nephew, Walker Fry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Westminster Schools, 1424 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 (Westminster Fund / Athletics) or the Atlanta Old White RFC, 60 West Wieuca Road, Atlanta, GA 30342. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Amicasa Hospice for the loving care given to Dan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Fischer Funeral Care. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately afterward. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 (678) 514-1000. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019