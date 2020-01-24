Services
GRIMES, Jr., Daniel Mercer On Monday, January 20, 2020, Daniel Mercer Grimes, Jr., passed away at the age of 53. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 22, 1966 to Daniel Mercer Grimes, Sr. and Lillie Grimes. Mercer obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a Minor in Business from the University of Georgia. After graduation Mercer moved back to Atlanta and began a career in commercial real estate. Mercer is survived by his mother, Lillie, and brother, Stuart. He is also survived by his three loving children, Rachel, Briana and Hayden. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, from 6 - 8 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, in Decatur, Georgia. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, at 1 PM, at Peachtree Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. A graveside service at the cemetery adjacent to the church will immediately follow the funeral service. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
