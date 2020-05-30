JOHNSON, Daniel "Paw-Paw" Daniel "Paw-Paw" Johnson died peacefully at his home in Buford following a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan was born in Atlanta, GA, the son of Harris Daniel Johnson and Patsy Jane Livingston (both deceased). He grew up in north Atlanta and graduated from Berkmar High School in 1970. He then earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Geology from Georgia State University. While a student, he participated in numerous campus clubs and was a proud member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. His professional life and career are a true testament of his genuine intellect and passionate work ethic. Dan's geology education launched his career in the oil & gas industry, first as a "roustabout," then later advancing to directional driller. His future years led him to work for many major oil & gas companies including: Teleco, Poole Offshore, and Drilex Systems just to name a few. His extraordinary experience in the booming energy field allowed Dan to travel the world and live in places such as Singapore and Japan. Longing to return to his southern roots, Dan arrived back in Georgia in 1986. He then formed a business with his childhood friends Mike Dalton and Kenneth Keever. This partnership formed Keever, Dalton, Johnson, Inc., a plumbing company based in Lilburn, that today has grown to 4 companies with over 35 employees and recognized as having the most advanced plumbing technologies in the industry. His expertise and knowledge in the oil & gas industry again served in the creation of Scientific Detection Services, Inc., a company devoted to highly specialized areas of the plumbing industry. He had many interest including photography, treasure hunting, metal detecting, and simply working the land, either with his hands or tractors and heavy equipment. Never resting on his success, Dan obtained a real estate license in 2015 and worked with Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners; eventually leading to a life-long hobby of finding property for investment. Dan Johnson's dream of having a beautiful spot on Lake Lanier came true when he built, he and his wife's Lake home. He had a deep-rooted affection for Lake Lanier and loved living the "lake lifestyle!" He enjoyed sharing every blessing of the lake with his grandkids, friends and family; especially "tubing" and boating with the boys. Dan, along with his wife Susan, have always been gracious hosts, leaving friends and family with beautiful summertime lake memories that will always be cherished. Dan was a man with a diligent work ethic and myriad of talents and intellect. He accomplished many things in his too-short life, but nothing compared to the passion he had for his soul mate from early childhood and the love-of-his lifeSusan. Dan Johnson was a wonderful, gentle, and reserved man. He imparted such wisdom to his grandchildren and leaves a monumental legacy of love and positive influence on his family and all who knew him. Dan is survived by his loving wife Susan Johnson, children Amy Parella (son-in-law John Parella) and Allen Clack; grandchildren Anthony Parella, Andrew Parella, Alyssa Parella, and Savannah Clack. He is also survived by a brother Guy Johnson, sister Jody Johnson Watson, several nieces and nephews, and a very special dog named Chloe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store