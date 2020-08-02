1/
Daniel Linley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINLEY, Daniel Home Going Services for Mr. Daniel "Danny" Earl Linley, age 74, will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 AM (with Invitation only) at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes - 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur GA. Viewing TODAY, Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3-5 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens - 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, (404)241-5656.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. South DeKalb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved