1/1
Daniel Littlejohn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLEJOHN, Daniel Oliver

Daniel Oliver Littlejohn went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2020. Dann was born at Piedmont Hospital on June 16, 1954 and enjoyed his status as a native Atlantan. He was a graduate of Lovett School and attended Mercer University. A huge fan of theater, he could be found in roles both on and off stage. Dann had a loyal following of customers at Whole Foods in Sandy Springs where his easy-going nature and ready smile made him a favorite of many. Anyone he struck up a conversation with quickly became his friend. Dann was a huge fan of the TV shows Lost in Space and Bewitched. After retiring, one of his favorite activities was to watch an episode and research the background. Dann is survived by his sister Susan Percy, her husband Lee and their children Caroline & Grant, and several cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver & Beverly Seastrunk Littlejohn and his nephew Austin Percy. A memorial service is planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved