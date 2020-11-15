Daniel Oliver Littlejohn went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2020. Dann was born at Piedmont Hospital on June 16, 1954 and enjoyed his status as a native Atlantan. He was a graduate of Lovett School and attended Mercer University. A huge fan of theater, he could be found in roles both on and off stage. Dann had a loyal following of customers at Whole Foods in Sandy Springs where his easy-going nature and ready smile made him a favorite of many. Anyone he struck up a conversation with quickly became his friend. Dann was a huge fan of the TV shows Lost in Space and Bewitched. After retiring, one of his favorite activities was to watch an episode and research the background. Dann is survived by his sister Susan Percy, her husband Lee and their children Caroline & Grant, and several cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver & Beverly Seastrunk Littlejohn and his nephew Austin Percy. A memorial service is planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society.



