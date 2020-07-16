Daniel Magee

MAGEE, Daniel William Daniel William Magee, 71, passed away on July 11, 2020. Dan was born in Ft. Lee, NJ to William P. Magee and Grace Spencer Magee. Dan was blessed to grow up surrounded by 5 brothers and 6 sisters. A hard work ethic found him traversing the country in pursuit of his career in the Hospitality industry. While he may have found his heart in Louisville, KY (Hello, Dawn Michelle!), he found his happiness in Marietta, GA. It only took 21 moves to get there. Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dawn (née Geisler), his parents, his mother-in-law Barbara Geisler, brothers-in-law Don Ross and William Geisler and his sister Mary. He is survived by his children Sean (Barbara) Magee, Danielle (Douglas) Barker; grandchildren Caroline, Lily, Aidan and Charlie Magee; Linnea, Noah, and Lucas Barker; and extended family. Special thanks to all his Marietta friends who supported them over the years but especially to Sam, Mona and Tom whose unfailing love and support were a blessing to Dan and his family. Given the current environment, no memorial will be held for Dan in the immediate future. At his core, Dan was an entertainer, eloquent writer, and a consummate host. His vitality will be missed in this world.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store