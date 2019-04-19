|
MCKIE, Jr., Daniel Mr. Daniel Clarence Mckie Jr. of Graniteville, SC passed on April 10, 2019. Visitation is TODAY, April 19, 2019 from 12-8pm, Family Hour 6-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Inc, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Inc, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Scottdale Chapel. (404) 294-5550.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019