|
|
MORTON, Jr., Daniel Daniel Clyde Morton, Jr. departed this life to join his recently deceased wife Edith of 66 years. Daniel was born to Daniel Clyde Morton and Laura Holt Morton on December 1st, 1926 in Starkville, Mississippi. Daniel graduated from Mississippi State in 1947 with a civil engineering degree. After moving to Atlanta for a position with Tom McCord Construction he then was sent to The Korean War where he served with the Army Corps of Engineers. After returning to Atlanta he married his sweetheart Edith Deaton on May 1st, 1954. Daniel and Edith welcomed three children, Daniel, Carol and Thomas. He continued in commercial construction in the Atlanta area eventually becoming a partner in TMC Construction Company. Daniel was a faithful member of Briarlake Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. In his personal time Daniel enjoyed reading books about history and architecture. He also enjoyed wood working, even building many pieces of their home furniture. Daniel also loved vegetable gardening, sharing his harvest with friends and family. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and older brother John and sadly nine days behind his wife of 66 years, proving that a broken heart can indeed be fatal. Daniel was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter Carol and loving granddaughter Emily. Daniel leaves behind him, his son Daniel (Mary) and son Thomas (Sarah); grandson Joseph, granddaughter Maura, granddaughter Tiffany, as well as great grandchildren Aaron, Cameron, Gianna and Kinsley. Daniel also leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12 noon at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Daniel at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020