Daniel Pipher
1945 - 2020
PIPHER, Daniel Neil Daniel Neil Pipher, age 75, of Marietta, GA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Daniel was born March 5, 1945. Daniel is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carol Arita-Pipher, daughter, Laura Cantrell (Shannon), daughter, Tracy Sisson (Brian), son, Neil Pipher, son, Sheldon Agena (June), brother, James Pipher, sister, Cheryl Scott (Emerson), grandchildren, Gabriel Thomas (Tyler), Taylor Lathem (Miles), Justin Cantrell (Savannah), Brandi Agena, Jordan Brazinski (Landon), Rachel Long, Andrew Sisson, Emily Heiler, Jonas Heiler, and great-grandchildren Malcom, Tayton, Waylon, Breckyn, and Gavin. Daniel retired after 35 years from IBM where he served as a Meetings & Event Planner. He also was the President and Owner of Pipher & Associates, a business he and his wife Carol started after retiring. Daniel, a true Patriot, served our country honorably in the US Army Reserve for 17 years. Daniel continued to serve through the American Legion, SAL, and Honor Guard for fallen P.O.W & M.I.A Brethren. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, Nascar, riding his Harley and keeping his lawn in immaculate condition. A true family man and always the gentleman, he loved spending quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Memories of Daniel will be cherished by all. A celebration of life for Daniel will be held at a later time. The details are still pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Memorial 5K Run in memory of Daniel Pipher, American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Ave. NE, Marietta, GA 30060. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Pipher family.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
