VESS, Daniel Michael Daniel Michael Vess, died at home April 18, 2020 after complication from a fall. Dan was 96. He was born September 6, 1923 in Atlanta. He graduated from Boys High, Atlanta, in 1941 and started working for Southern Bell/Bellsouth. He volunteered for the Army Air Corp after Pearl Harbor and was a B-24 bomber pilot, flying out of Italy during WWII. He returned to Bellsouth where he also attended GA Tech but did not graduate. He was a lifelong Tech fan. He had several positions with Bellsouth culminating as a Project Manager for new construction. He was the Project Manager for the construction of the Bellsouth (AT&T) Headquarters Building in Midtown. He retired in 1982 and consulted for the City of Atlanta on several projects including Underground, Children's Science Museum, Botanical Gardens and Marta. He volunteered with the Bellsouth Pioneers and the Atlanta Food Bank. Dan is survived by his wife Marilyn Knight Vess (married 1947) and their family, daughters Sandy Rogers (Eddie) and Dede Adams (Richard) and son Mike, and their grandchildren, Tyler Rogers (Alex), Amy Rogers, Daniel Adams and William Adams. Our Daddy was a man of few words, but his presence was huge. He was a man with many interest and hobbies. He was exceptionally curious and was often asking "Alexa" questions. He was a tinkerer and fix it guy. He enjoyed sports cars, especially Porsches. He was an avid member of the Porsche Club of America since 1976. He was still racing until he was 85, and only stopped due to his failing vision. He and Marilyn loved to travel and had been to many European countries and most of the major landmarks of America. He exposed his children to many experiences, especially for a man that became a father in the 1950's. It was important to him that his children had many opportunities. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who had a life well lived.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020