WRIGHT, Daniel
Daniel Wright, 89, of Sandy Springs, died suddenly on Monday, 21st September 2020. He is survived by his five children, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eldest sister.
Dan was born on 24th June, 1931 in Hull, England and was educated there. He began his working life in London in catering before specialising in wines and spirits. Around 1970 an offer of employment brought him to Atlanta where he worked for a number of liquor firms until his retirement. He resided in Atlanta for the rest of his life.
Dan enjoyed boxing, tennis, swimming, jogging and canoeing at his lakeside cabin. He loved spending time and having fun with his family in the UK and Canada whenever he could. He appreciated good food and fine wine, and spoiled his pet dog. His Roman Catholic faith was important to him.
His Funeral Mass will take place at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, N.W. Atlanta, GA. 30327 on Friday, 2nd October at 10am local time (3pm UK time) and will be livestreamed [ www.hsccatl.com/livechurch
].
Unfortunately, present circumstances prohibit flowers and a reception.