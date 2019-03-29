|
WALLACE, Danny Allen Danny Allen Wallace, Born in Duquoin, IL on September 24, 1957, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Danny resided in Buckhead-Atlanta, GA. Loving father of Lindsey Elise, Brother of Gina Gaines and Marsha Mosier (Brett). Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00pm in the Chapel at H.M. Patterson & Son, 1020 Spring St, Atlanta, GA 30309. Celebration of Life Reception will take place following services at The Steamhouse Lounge located in Midtown, 1051 W Peachtree St, NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grady Hospital, https://www.gradyhealthfoundation.org/donate
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019