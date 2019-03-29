Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Danny WALLACE
Danny Allen WALLACE

Danny Allen WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Danny Allen Danny Allen Wallace, Born in Duquoin, IL on September 24, 1957, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Danny resided in Buckhead-Atlanta, GA. Loving father of Lindsey Elise, Brother of Gina Gaines and Marsha Mosier (Brett). Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00pm in the Chapel at H.M. Patterson & Son, 1020 Spring St, Atlanta, GA 30309. Celebration of Life Reception will take place following services at The Steamhouse Lounge located in Midtown, 1051 W Peachtree St, NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grady Hospital, https://www.gradyhealthfoundation.org/donate
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
