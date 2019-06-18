BYRNE, Danny Gene Venice, FL: Danny Gene Byrne loved his family and tennis Danny Gene Byrne of Venice, Florida passed away June 10th 2019. Dan is survived by his wife and best friend Nancy Byrne, his brother Jan (and Ella) Byrne of Greenwood IN, his son Mark (and Stephanie) Byrne of Decatur GA, his daughter Kim (and Gary) Cawley of Roswell GA and five grandchildren. Dan was a distinguished sales leader in the telecommunications industry. He started his career with the phone company collecting money from phone booths and worked his way up to directing sales for the southeast. Dan loved his family and celebrated every family member achievement no matter how small with genuine enthusiasm. An accomplished tennis player, Dan once received a compliment from Stan Smith who acknowledged Dan's one-handed backhand. Dan loved dogs and volunteered at the Humane Society. He loved his dog Bonnie. A private family celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Dan's name to the Humane Society https://www.humanesociety.org/gifts Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary