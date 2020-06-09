Danny Eller
ELLER, Danny Danny Eller, resident of Norcross, GA, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 at the age of 68. Danny is survived by his son, Bailey Eller; and his cousin, Richard Waters. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Bertha Eller. Danny was born in Dekalb County on September 9, 1951. He graduated from Sequoyah High School in Doraville, class of 1969. He was the proud owner Blue Ridge Refrigeration. A graveside service will be scheduled for 2 PM, on Sunday, June 7, at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens on Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the No Longer Bound Organization. https://nolongerbound.com/make-a-donation/ On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 9, 2020.
