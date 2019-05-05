Services
Danny Lamar COX

COX, Danny Lamar Danny Lamar Cox, age 60 of Snellville, Georgia passed away May 3, 2019. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, with Rev. Henry Van Wye and Rev. Bob Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA. Danny is survived by his mother Jean Watkins Cox of Snellville; son Daven (Angelica) Cox of Conyers; daughter Kristina (Scott) Mathis of Conyers; granddaughters Alyssa Mathis, Charlie Cox and grandson John Scott Mathis; sisters Dana (Mike) Fields of Brunswick, Maine, Denise (Jerry) of Lilburn; DeAnn (Claxton) of Loganville; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Danny is preceded in death by his father Coyett E. Cox.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019
