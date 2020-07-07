Danny Scott

SCOTT, Danny Albert Danny Albert Scott, age 76, of Marietta, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Danny was born in a small town at a very early age on February 9, 1944 to the late Frank and Nancy Scott. He attended Washburn University, graduating in 1966. Danny was a loyal fan of Kansas Jayhawk basketball and firmly believed Kansas would have won the NCAA championship this year. After graduation Danny enlisted in the Army, trained as an officer, and went to Vietnam where he served two terms in Military Intelligence. His service provided him with lasting memories and a personal commitment to giving back through the USO. Following his service, Danny began a career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and served as a Special Agent in New York City under J. Edgar Hoover. It was there that Danny served as an inaugural member of the Terrorist Task Force. Through his expertise as a bomb technician, he investigated a number of high profile cases, including Atlanta's missing and murdered children and the Los Angeles Olympic bomb threat. He retired from the FBI in 1994. Above all, Danny was committed to his family and frequently visited Kansas to care for his mother and to see family. He was a dedicated, loving father to his daughter and her husband. He was a proud Baka to his three grandchildren and loved spending time and playing games with them as well as taking them for sushi. Danny was a role model and mentor to many and will be missed by a multitude of friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Scott. Danny is survived by his daughter Megan (Kurt) Apel of Cullman, AL, grandchildren John Henry, Macey, and William, sister-in-law Marcy Revelle of Topeka, KS, 3 nieces and 1 nephew, many grand nieces and nephews, and good friends Lisa Roberts and Christi Roberts of Marietta, GA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 12 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Historic Marietta Chapel, 180 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060, burial will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2 PM. The family believes that Danny would appreciate a donation to Ridgeview Institute, 3995 S. Cobb Dr. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store