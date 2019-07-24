Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Walker Obituary
WALKER, Danny Mr. Danny L. Walker of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 7 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now