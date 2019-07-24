|
WALKER, Danny Mr. Danny L. Walker of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 7 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019