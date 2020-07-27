Dante Stephensen

My internship with Dante's Down the Hatch was in 1981 as his PR assistant to help open the Buckhead restaurant. I was a Junior at Oglethorpe University. I knew it was going to be a unique experience. No possible way could I explain to anyone (let alone my parents) my job description! I stayed on after graduation in '82 . I was the event and private parties coordinator, payroll administrator, and pretty much anything needed before opening and the restaurant/nightclub became alive. I fed the crocodiles (with total fear) cleaned the mirrors wear the spooky lady would scare me every time...Helped Dante buy his railroad car to live on. Learned about classic jazz from the coolest musicians and drank the best wine. Dante you will always be in my heart. You never left it. You never will. How incredibly lucky was I .... So many memories. So many crazy stories. So Dante. Thank you for everything and Rest in Peace sweet man.



Sharon Moskowitz

Coworker