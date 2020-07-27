1/1
Dante Stephensen
Legendary Atlanta restaurateur Dante Stephensen has died. Stephensen, 84, was best known as the creator of eclectic nightspot Dante's Down the Hatch. He passed away July 25 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Stephensen opened Dante's Down the Hatch in 1970 in Underground Atlanta when that downtown strip was in its heyday. The restaurant was fashioned after an 18th Century sailing ship surrounded by a moat filled with live crocodiles. Inside, décor ranged from church pews and vintage clocks to wax figures and antique cars, collections from his travels around the world. Dante's also offered some of the best live jazz in the region as well as fondue, which Stephensen became acquainted with while skiing the Alps and wanted to introduce to Atlantans. The quirky combination made it a celebrity hangout and a special occasion destination.

Read more about Dante Stephensen on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
My internship with Dante's Down the Hatch was in 1981 as his PR assistant to help open the Buckhead restaurant. I was a Junior at Oglethorpe University. I knew it was going to be a unique experience. No possible way could I explain to anyone (let alone my parents) my job description! I stayed on after graduation in '82 . I was the event and private parties coordinator, payroll administrator, and pretty much anything needed before opening and the restaurant/nightclub became alive. I fed the crocodiles (with total fear) cleaned the mirrors wear the spooky lady would scare me every time...Helped Dante buy his railroad car to live on. Learned about classic jazz from the coolest musicians and drank the best wine. Dante you will always be in my heart. You never left it. You never will. How incredibly lucky was I .... So many memories. So many crazy stories. So Dante. Thank you for everything and Rest in Peace sweet man.
Sharon Moskowitz
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Dante was a great friend for many years and an original "Plank Owner" of the first SEAL Team. He was a friend to so many and a great supporter of the NAVY, as well as an incredible restaurateur. We can truly say there will never again be anyone like him, and we will all miss him greatly. RIP my friend. CAPT Chuck McCleskey, USN(ret) and Lisa McCleskey
Chuck McCleskey
July 27, 2020
Great boss
Dale Harford
Coworker
July 27, 2020
One of a kind! Terrific person and the life of the party! Dante, Rest In Peace, we will miss you!
Liz and Bill Cary
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
We dined there many times in both locations. He was always a gracious host. We always enjoyed the food, the music, and the atmosphere.
Curt Johnston
Acquaintance
