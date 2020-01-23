Resources
Danyelle Jenkins Obituary
JENKINS (JAMIE), Danyelle Jamese Entered into eternal rest on January 18, 2020. Her celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 AM, at New Hope A.M.E. Church, 3012 Arden Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. Pastor David F. Richards III, Officiating, Bishop Antonio Sewell Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310. Family and friends please assemble at 9:45 AM at the residence. She is survived by her mother, Ann Haygood Jenkins; Pa-Pa, Hampton Griggs; special friend, Zacchaeus David; uncles, Moses Few and Ted R. Sparks, Sr.; godbrother, Theodore Few, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today from 12 to 9 PM, and the family hour 6 to 7 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349 - 3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020
