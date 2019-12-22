|
WEINBERG, Danyse Danyse Sonya Weinberg age 72, and passed away on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Danyse, as she was known to her family and friends, was preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Eichel, and her parents, Rosalie and Isadore Torch. Danyse grew up in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she majored in Elementary Education. She subsequently received her master's in Special Education from Georgia State University. Danyse was a passionate educator and taught for more than 30 years in both public and private schools in the Atlanta area. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling splitting her time between Atlanta and North Carolina. After retiring from teaching, Danyse volunteered at Community Action Center (CAC) in Sandy Springs and was actively involved in Temple Sinai. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Larry; her sister Linda; and her children Adam, Glen, Asher and Ivy; grandchildren Alex, Jeremy, Austin, Mackenzie, Addison, Harriet, Isaac, Rochelle, and Lilly; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family lovingly requests no flowers, but instead, memorial contributions may be made to Muriel Eichel Education Fund at Temple Sinai, Atlanta, GA or to another charitable organization of your choice. Funeral Services will begin at 3 PM, on December 23, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA with Shiva being held at Temple Sinai following the service located at 5645 Dupree Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019