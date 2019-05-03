ELLIOTT, Daphne Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the peaceful passing of Mrs. Daphne Taylor Elliott, 93, Swainsboro, GA, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral services, Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:00 AM, Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Interment Swainsboro City Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Glunt, David Glunt Jr., Daniel Glunt and Larry Hood. Mrs. Elliott was born February 5, 1926, Havana, Cuba to the late Benjamin and Caroline Hammon Taylor. She retired from the C & S Bank as Vice President and Trust Officer for nearly 45 years. Mrs. Elliot moved to Swainsboro in 1978 and was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church where she served as alter guild, vestry and treasurer. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by Udell A. Garrett husband of 24 years and Charles T. Elliott, Sr., husband of 39 years. Survivors include: Nieces: Elizabeth Glunt and Delphina Caster, and extended family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 621 W. Main St., Swainsboro, GA 30401. Condolences may be submitted on line at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019