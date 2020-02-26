Services
FISHER (WHELESS), Daphne Daphne Wheless Fisher passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at the age of 100. A native of Tifton, GA, she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Owen Wheless. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, James Homer Fisher, daughter, Venice Fisher Rollins, and grandson, Brian Sharkey. She was a member of Egleston Auxiliary, Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary and Atlanta Fine Arts Study Club. She was an active member of the Northside United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women for 64 years and enjoyed various volunteer roles. She and Jim enjoyed their close-knit family and had 57 wonderful years of marriage. Daphne is survived by son-in-law, George Rollins, son, James Homer Fisher, II (Melanie), daughter, Macy Fisher Sharkey, grandchildren, Bradford Surrett (Anita), Hylton Surrett (Sarah), Benjamin Sharkey (Melanie), James Fisher, III, William Fisher and Sam Fisher, great-grandchildren, Alex Surrett, Morrighan Surrett, Rowan Surrett, Mia Surrett, Hannah Surrett, Brian Sharkey and Emma Sharkey. A private graveside service will be held in Tifton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Fisher family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
