1/
Darla Auer
1936 - 2020
AUER, Darla

Darla Auer, age 84, of Roswell, Georgia passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on October 19, 2020. Born, March 17, 1936 in Haiti, Missouri, Darla was raised by her loving parents, Louis and Edna Connors in St. Joseph, Michigan. Upon graduation from St. Joseph's High School, Darla moved to Chicago, Illinois and entered Swedish Covenant Hospital's nursing program, where she initially developed the nursing skills that would serve her for a lifetime. In the late 1960's Darla relocated to Chamblee, Georgia, where she continued to practice nursing, and raise her family. Throughout the late 1960's and 1970's, Darla invested significant personal energy as a volunteer and parental advocate with the State of Georgia and the DeKalb County Public School system to develop Special Education programs for students with physical, medical and developmental needs. In addition to raising her family, Darla dedicated herself to providing excellent nursing care. Darla specialized in Infusion Therapy and was recognized within the medical community as one of metropolitan Atlanta's finest Infusion Therapy nurses. Upon retirement, Darla once again turned her focus to proving the care for her Daughter, Mary Ellen that only a mother could provide. Darla's training and skills served her extremely well long after she completed her professional service. Darla was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Vivian Connors Bobbitt and her grandson, Matthew Auer. Darla is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Debbie Auer of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Mark and Lee Auer of Roswell, Georgia; daughter, Mary Ellen Auer of Marietta, Georgia, as well as Grandchildren; Daniel Auer of Emeryville, California; Joshua Auer of Norcross, Georgia; and favorite granddaughter, Dr. Rachel Auer of Greenville, South Carolina. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (www.jdrf.org). A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM at Fischer Funeral Care. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
