BROOKS (HALE), Darla On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Darla L. Brooks (Hale), loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 79. Darla was born on October 23, 1939 in Maryville, TN, to Guy and Edna Hale. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and later married Anthony D. Brooks, Sr. They raised two children, Cheryl and Darnell. Darla had a passion for people. She also enjoyed working for Lakeshore High School and Fulton County Government in Atlanta, GA. She truly valued her UT Lady Vols and was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind compassionate spirit. She was also known for always chanting "Good Ol' Rocky Top". Darla was preceded in death by her father, Guy and her mother, Edna. She is survived by her husband Anthony, two children, Cheryl and Darnell, and her Aunt Ruth. Funeral services will be held this weekend in Maryville, TN at Miller Funeral Home. Please contact the family for additional details.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019