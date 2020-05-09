Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Crest Lawn Memorial Park
BOATRIGHT, Darlene Darlene Boatright, 71, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Doris V. and Hiram "Butch" Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Foster. Surviving are her husband, Robin Ahmed, sons, Robert Meadows (Kristin), Brian Meadows, sister, Delores Bagwell, brother, Steve Gilbert (Stacie), and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, at 3:30 PM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, 404-851-9900.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020
