Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
HARPER, Dr. Darlene McDonough, Georgia - Dr. Darlene Elizabeth Hunter Harper April 14, 1959- Feb. 16, 2019 Services for Dr. Darlene Elizabeth Hunter Harper are 11:00A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Union Baptist Church with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, Georgia. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held 6:00-8:00P.M., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hilton Garden Inn, 207 North Willie Lee Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019
