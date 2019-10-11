Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Darmeka Harris

Darmeka Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Darmeka Charleese Funeral Service for Ms. Darmeka Charleese Harris of Conyers, GA will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019, 11 AM, at Lucas Temple true Church of God 679 Glendale Road Scottdale, GA 30079 with Elder Gary Battle, officiating. Senior Pastor Bishop Oprie Jefferies, Eulogist. Interment Dawn Memorial. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019
