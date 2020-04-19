|
|
HOLMES, Sr., Darrell Darrell Holmes was a good man. A kind man. He made time for everyone. Those that knew him best knew there was a time when he knew the whole of the county. He was true citizen of Rockdale. Darrell Alan Holmes, Sr. was lost to cardiac arrest on April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents' Herschel and Juanita Holmes. He loved his family; his daughter, his two sons, and his wife of 42 wonderful years, Cyndi. They meant the world to him and he made sure that was understood. No father or husband can be said to have done more for his family. He was selfless and big hearted. He worked in Special Education at Georgia Regional Hospital from the time he was 18 years old, helping those who needed it the most. He retired as the Director of Education. He worked the next 20 years for the Rockdale County Recreation Department as the Athletic Director. He earned two retirements in his lifetime, one working for the people of the state of Georgia, the other, working for the people of his adopted home, Rockdale County. His work ethic and devotion to community service were peerless. He was a man of many interests, he enjoyed traveling, especially during his adventurous youth when he toured Europe. He loved rock and roll and country music, even picking up the guitar from time to time. He had taken up a devoted interest in film late in life. He loved long nature walks with his wife. He took pride in his green thumb and the garden he cultivated on his back deck. He was also known to have placed a bet or two. He was always at the forefront of the newest technology, if there was a new piece of tech, he owned it. He was an avid player of the stock market, always plying to be one step ahead of the rest. He was a great lover of sport; Saturdays with the 'Dawgs, Sundays with the Falcons and summers with the Braves. He also loved his Rockets softball family. He was the eternal coach for his children and a vocal leader of youth and adult sports throughout the state. Those that knew Darrell knew him as a man of great integrity. He could be leaned on and counted on. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it mattered, and when he loved you, you knew it. He was loved by many, he will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Bartlett Holmes, his daughter, Rachel Holmes, his two sons, Darrell and Dustin Holmes, his daughters-in-law, Allison Holmes and Veronica Mistry, his grandchild, Jasper Mistry Holmes, his sister, Terry Starmer and her family, and his brother, Danny Holmes and his family. Memorial services will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made in his name to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020