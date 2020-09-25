1/
Darrell London
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LONDON, Darrell "Ironhead"


Graveside Services for Mr. Darrell "Ironhead" London, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA. Reverend Mark Seals, Officiating. He leaves to cherish, mother, Irene London; 3 sisters, Sylvia Hungate, Betty Webb, Emogene Jackson; 3 brothers, Leon London, Bernard London, Bobby London; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404371-0772-3.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Washington Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Washington Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved