Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Resources
More Obituaries for Darris WALTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darris WALTERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darris WALTERS Obituary
WALTERS, Darris Keith Mr. Darris Keith Walters of Atlanta passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, May 2, 11:00 am, Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., SW, Atlanta 30318, Pastor Sherwin Jack, Ph.D., officiating. Interment will be at South-View Cemetery. Viewing will be held today in the Chapel from 12:00 noon 8:00 pm. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10:00 am. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta 30315, 404-688-7073
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now