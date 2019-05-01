|
WALTERS, Darris Keith Mr. Darris Keith Walters of Atlanta passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, May 2, 11:00 am, Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., SW, Atlanta 30318, Pastor Sherwin Jack, Ph.D., officiating. Interment will be at South-View Cemetery. Viewing will be held today in the Chapel from 12:00 noon 8:00 pm. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10:00 am. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta 30315, 404-688-7073
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019