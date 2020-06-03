PASCHAL, Darron Deon A Private Celebration of Life Service for our beloved Father, Mr. Darron Deon Paschal, will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 AM, in the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary He is survived by his children, Sanari, Taquis, and Darron, and parents, Johnny and Bernice Paschal. Viewing will be Thursday, June 4, from 2 PM - 8 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404 691-3810.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.