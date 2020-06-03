Darron Paschal
PASCHAL, Darron Deon A Private Celebration of Life Service for our beloved Father, Mr. Darron Deon Paschal, will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 AM, in the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary He is survived by his children, Sanari, Taquis, and Darron, and parents, Johnny and Bernice Paschal. Viewing will be Thursday, June 4, from 2 PM - 8 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404 691-3810.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
My condolences. Prayers up for the Family! R.I.Paradise D!
LaVonda Greene
