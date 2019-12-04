|
JOHNSON, Sr., Darwin E. "Johnny" Darwin E. (Johnny) Johnson Sr., 98 years old, of Fairburn, GA died Nov. 22, 2019 in Union City, GA, from complications of a stroke. Mr Johnson was born in Bountiful, Utah on Jan. 20, 1921. Mr Johnson attended Ogden High School and then enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He flew in WWII and then began working in the airline industry. Mr. Johnson had a long and decorated career with Eastern Airlines. Captain Johnson retired from Eastern and served as President of REPA in his golden years. Mr. Johnson and his wife Geraldine Parks Johnson were faithful and active members of Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church in Riverdale, GA. for many years. Mr. Johnson is survived by his spouse Geraldine P. Johnson , three sons, Craig ( Brenda); Ted (Sharon); and Brian (Amy), six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by a daughter, Coral and son-in-law Brian O'Connor and son Todd Johnson. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 8, at 1 PM, at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church, 2165 Hwy. 138 S.W. Riverdale, GA 30296, or Southwest Christian Care 7225 Lester Road Union City, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019