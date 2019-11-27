|
BYNUM, Dalton P. Dalton P. Bynum, age 85, longtime resident of Snellville, GA passed away Nov. 22, 2019. He was born in Oneonta, AL to Clinton G. and Lorena Mae Bynum. Dalton was a graduate of Auburn University and was employed with Sears, Roebuck and Company until retirement. He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Bynum and Velma Griffin. Dalton is survived by, Laural, his wife of 59 years; son, Perry Bynum (Ann); daughter, Amy Thompson; grandchildren, Bobby Licata, John Licata (Ashley), Kristina Bynum, Jonathan Thompson (Shaleeia), Derrius Brooks (Danielle); great-grandchild, Jayda Brooks; nephews, Rudy Griffin (Barbara) and Larry Griffin (Heidi); and nieces, Tracye Griffin and Wendye Pike (Chad). Dalton was an active member of Snellville United Methodist Church, Hancock Sunday School Class, Primetimers, and Men's Club. Those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Snellville United Methodist Church Men's Club, 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078. There will be a small service for the family at a later date. "May the Lord bless you and keep you in the palm of his hand both now and forever more" Amen and Amen. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019