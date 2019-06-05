|
ADAMO, David C. David C Adamo, Atlanta, GA-age 57, Native Floridian from Tampa, FL died unexpectedly at his home in Atlanta, GA on April 22, 2019. Dave was born Dec 9, 1961 in Tampa. He graduated from Leto High School in 1979. He was preceded in death by his father Richard H Adamo Sr, Grandparents- Tom & Olga Jackman, Harry & Dorothy Adamo. Dave is survived by his mother Barbara Jackman Adamo, brother Richard Adamo Jr & sister Leslie Adamo Andrade. Dave lived in Atlanta over 30 yrs & had just retired from AT&T in April 2019 after 29 yrs of service. Dave was a Gentle Giant of a Man and loved by All. He always greeted people with a Smile & a Hug. First Celebration of Life will be on June 15th from 2-5pm at Woofs on Piedmont, 2425 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 for his Atlanta Family & Friends. Second Celebration of Life will be Aug 3rd in Tampa, FL 7pm at 320 W Frierson Ave, Tampa, FL 33603.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019