Services
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
For more information about
David McARTHUR
View Funeral Home Obituary
David Allan McARTHUR

David Allan McARTHUR Obituary
McARTHUR, David Allan David Allan McArthur, age 68, of Stockbridge, died Wednesday April 24, 2019. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Allen McArthur and Evelyn Cannon Thompson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and Tiffany's mother, Nanette McArthur, and a brothers-in-law, Joniphan Honel, Ray Baker, and Timmy Baker. Mr. McArthur was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service he was employed as an engineer for Carter and Associates and later Columbia Theological Seminary. Mr. McArthur is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Tiffany (Heidi Sanders-Zins) Zins, of Stockbridge; stepsons, Jerry (Lani) Nettles, of Griffin, David (Sarah) Nettles, of Tampa; sister, Sheila (Barry) Mulroy; brother-in-law, Barak Honel; sister-in-law, Elaine Honel; brother-in-law, Mark Baker; mother-in-law Frances Hatfield; grandchildren, Tristan Nettles, Madison Nettles, Alyssa (M.T.) Redding, Kenneth (Kayla) Harrington, Kristen (Jeremiah) Rivers; great-grandchildren, Da'Marion, Malakha, Caleb, Carter, Keegan, and Kaydence; plus many dear friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Rev. Howard Greer officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Following the service there will be an informal gathering for family and friends at David and Cindy's home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The , The , or The Alzheimer's Foundation. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Sacred Journey Hospice for their care of David. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019
